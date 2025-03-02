Recently, a girl from Nagaland has been gaining a lot of attention on Instagram. A few days ago, she posted a video of herself singing the famous Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop' by Pawan Singh.

Social media is filled with viral sensations, and this time, a girl from Nagaland has caught everyone's attention with her flawless Bhojpuri singing. A few days ago, she posted a reel on Instagram where she sang the popular Bhojpuri song Lollipop Lagelu by Pawan Singh. What made the video even more impressive was that she also introduced herself in Bhojpuri, leaving netizens pleasantly surprised.

She captioned her reel, "Lollipop Lagelu by Nagaland girl."

Netizens Reaction

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 400k views. People were amazed at how effortlessly she sang in Bhojpuri despite being from Northeast India. The comments were filled with appreciation and encouragement.

"Sister, you're a beautiful singer!" wrote one user.

"Puri Bhojpuri industry ki female actresses mein dar ka mahaul bana hua hai," joked another.

"Full support from UP and Bihar!" commented a third.

"Ek Bihari Nagaland par bhi bhari hai," added another.

"Love from Bihar," wrote a user, summing up the love she received.

Her heartfelt response

Overwhelmed by the love and support, she responded with gratitude:

"I'm speechless as I read through your beautiful comments and messages! All of your love and support for this cover song have left me in awe. Your kindness has filled my heart to the brim, and I'm forever grateful. Keep supporting me, and I'll keep singing!"

