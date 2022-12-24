Search icon
Viral video: Nagaland artist's rendition of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on electric guitar wins hearts online

Imnainla Jamir is seen in the video playing the anthem on an electric guitar while the audience stands in respect.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Every citizen feels patriotic when they hear our country's national anthem. While many artists have performed the national anthem throughout their careers, one musician from Nagaland has received immense praises for her rendition. Imnainla Jamir, a musician from Nagaland, played Jana Gana Mana on an electric guitar during the Hornbill Festival as the audience and dignitaries like Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of Nagaland Jagdish Mukhi, and others stood in respect. Have a look at this video here:

Imnainla Jamir is seen in the video playing the anthem on an electric guitar while the audience stands in respect. The Hornbill Festival held its inaugural ceremony on December 1, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar representing as Chief Guest.

The video of her performance was also shared on Twitter by business tycoon Anand Mahindra who wrote, “This clip is proof of just how Incredible India is. The Incredible diversity of co-existing cultures. The #HornbillFestival is so unique that it can only go from strength to strength…”.

READ: Viral video: Little boy saves mom from a serious accident, netizens call him 'hero'

Meanwhile, Jamir and 'her' rendition of the national anthem has gone viral on the internet, with users praising her for such an outstanding performance. "Goosebumps," a Twitter user exclaimed. "One of the best versions of the national anthem I've ever heard," said another. "I enjoyed every minute of it," said the third, while the fourth said, "Excellent." This is India, and we salute youth talent."

