An incident where a Muslim man offered prayers in a Hindu temple sparked a controversy on Thursday. Hindu devotees were outraged after the incident came to light. A Muslim man was seen offering Namaz near the Tirumala Kalyana Mandapam in Tirumala. While praying he was wearing a Hazrat cap. The devotees took this as a major offence also because the horror of Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22 is still fresh in the minds of many. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media. Those who were watching the man offering prayers claimed that he prayed for more than 10 minutes in the temple’s vicinity which shocked many.

Authorities investigating matter

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Vigilance team has started an investigation to identify the person offering namaz. The authorities checked the CCTV footage and the car’s registration number to track the person down. The incident has led to questioning the security and religious sentiments at the religious site. Authorities are working to resolve the matter and restore peace among devotees.

Netizens’ reaction

Netizens were quick to vent out their rage and share opinions online as they responded to the viral video. One of the users asking for a process to deal with such incidents argued, “Unlike other communities where it’s usually big names that try out things, these peace and diversity loving people do provocative acts only to test the waters. They know their community will back them. They know they will emerge as the victims and victorious. There needs to be a standard approach on dealing with these cases.”

Another enraged user wrote, “These people unnecessarily provoke Hindus and their Temples. TN 83 registration is from Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu. If you recall, Rajshekhar Reddy f/o Jagan Reddy, wanted to build a Church and put up a huge Cross on Tirumala Hills and was making preparations and you know what happened after that. No one including Hindus should try any stunts on Tirumala Hills. Lord Balaji never spares any wrong doers.”

In the Pahalgam attack, 26 people, mostly tourists were shot dead by terrorists as the latter called out Hindus before firing on them. The incident sparked a brief war and a continued diplomatic tussle between India and Pakistan.