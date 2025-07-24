Viral video: Mumbai woman films reel dancing on car bonnet while boyfriend drives, netizens say 'arrest her'

Dancing on the moving car endangered the safety of the woman, as well as the driver and other people on the road.

A video of a woman dancing barefoot on the bonnet of a moving Mercedes-Benz car is going viral on social media. The incident is reported to have taken place in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

In the video, the woman is seen performing the popular "Aura Farming Dance" while the car is passing through the city roads. As the car is passing through the city roads, she is seen swaying and striking dangerous poses.

Dancing on the moving car endangered the safety of the woman, as well as the driver and other people on the road. Based on the video, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has taken the driver of the car into custody.

According to reports, the woman dancing on the bonnet is the girlfriend of the driver, who was making a reel while the car was moving.

“On my way to the 69th heartbreak with the same guy,” the caption on the video read.

Social media reactions

One user wrote, ''Reminds me of a famous tweet by someone. Dehat is not a place, it's a mindset, one can be a dehati despite owning a Merc.''

Another user said, ''Why is the girl not arrested?''

A third user wrote, ''So if it was an autopilot car, the girl would still not have been arrested.''