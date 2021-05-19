Viral video: Mumbai woman escapes in nick of time before giant tree comes crashing down - Watch

A woman in Maharashtra's Mumbai had a narrow escape when a tree fell right in front of her after heavy rains battered the city, triggered by Cyclone Tauktae. She managed to move out of the way of the falling tree just in time. The harrowing incident was captured on a CCTV camera on a building in Mumbai.

The 8-second video clip showed the woman with an umbrella walking on the streets when a huge tree suddenly fell almost over her, but she was lucky enough to dodge the branches of the tree just in the nick of time.

Watch the video here-

Also read Woman catches man who was taking photos of her secretly, video goes VIRAL

The video has garnered over 30K views after it was posted on Twitter by the news agency ANI and has received a number of comments, most of them praising the extraordinary luck of the woman, who was alerted by the cracking of the tree and showed sheer presence of mind to escape from its point of impact.

Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday when the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae passed close to the coast while moving towards Gujarat. Cyclone Tauktae killed at least six people in Maharashtra and three in Gujarat. On Tuesday, the storm was downgraded from ‘extremely severe' to 'very severe', and is expected to weaken further.

Mumbai received 230 mm rainfall due to the cyclonic storm Tauktae, with a weather expert claiming it to be the highest 24-hour downpour in May in the recorded history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a review meeting in Ahmedabad to assess the situation and damage caused by cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat. Prior to the meeting, the Prime Minister spoke to senior officials and took stock of the operations being undertaken to rescue personnel from capsized Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) barge.

Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi where rainfall was witnessed today.