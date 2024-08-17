Viral video: Mumbai woman attempts to jump off Atal Setu, saved by driver and cops

On Friday evening, a 57-year-old woman on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link bridge (Atal Setu) was saved from falling into the sea by a brave cab driver and prompt traffic police.

On Friday evening, a dramatic rescue unfolded on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link bridge (Atal Setu) in Nhava Sheva, where a 57-year-old woman was saved from a perilous fall into the sea by a quick-thinking cab driver and alert traffic police.

The heart-stopping incident was captured on CCTV and quickly went viral, showing the cab driver grabbing the woman by her hair as she made a desperate attempt to jump off the bridge.

According to police reports, the drama began around 7 PM when the woman, from Mulund, requested the cab driver, 31-year-old Sanjay Yadav, to stop his vehicle on the bridge. In the footage, the woman is seen sitting on the safety barrier before throwing something into the sea and trying to leap off.

The police received an urgent call about the incident and dispatched a patrolling vehicle to the scene. As officers arrived, the woman lost her balance and seemed poised to fall into the sea. However, thanks to the quick actions of Yadav and the police personnel, including Constables Lalit Amarshet, Kiran Mhatre, and Yash Sonawane, the woman was pulled back to safety just in time.

“The cab driver’s swift intervention and the timely arrival of the police prevented a tragedy. The team managed to restrain her and bring her to safety,” a police official told PTI.

Following the rescue, the woman was taken to the Navi Mumbai police station where her family was notified. She later explained to the police that she was performing a ritual involving the immersion of photos of deities.