A viral video on social media showed the teenager breaking glass panels with a sword. He also targeted an autorickshaw and a water tanker.

A 16-year-old boy was detained for allegedly vandalising a BEST bus and several other vehicles in Bhandup, an eastern suburb of Mumbai, on Saturday. The incident occurred on Tank Road in the afternoon, with passengers present on the bus at the time.

A viral video on social media showed the teenager breaking glass panels with a sword. He also targeted an autorickshaw and a water tanker.The incident occurred between 3:10 PM and 3:25 PM at Miniland Society, Tank Road, Bhandup West, as per reports.

Bhandup police registered a case after bus driver Dhyaneshwar Rathor filed a complaint. The case against the minor has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder, mischief, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult. The minor is also booked under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Indian Arms Act for allegedly vandalising a BEST bus and other vehicles on April 19.



Why did 16-year-old vandalise BEST bus, other vehicles?

As per police officials, the teenager, after being scolded by his uncle, went on a rampage, damaging a BEST bus, damaging windows, with estimated loss of Rs 70,000. He also went to attack several autorickshaws, and a water tanker, while wielding a sword and verbally abusing the bus driver.

According to a police officer, the minor's father has a criminal background, and the teenager has previously been involved in cases. The incident stemmed from a family dispute with his maternal uncle, who scolded him, prompting the minor to use a sword he had at home to vandalize property. The minor is set to be sent to a juvenile home.

The accused, is a known history-sheeter with three previous cases, including one for attempted murder, registered at the same police station last year.

(With inputs from PTI)