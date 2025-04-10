A police officer from Mumbai was caught after a viral video showing him joining a woman dancing in city’s local. The police officer was initially standing seriously and watching the woman and started talking to her after which she laughed and started dancing.

Viral video shows police official dancing with woman on train

The incident that took place in the night raised serious concerns about the responsibility of the law enforcement officers. The viral video shows initially the police officer giving instructions to the lady who was recording her daughter's dance on the train, however, after few moments the police office, recognised as SF Gupta starts to dance himself in an unexpected move. SF Gupta was on duty as Home Guard on the local train to ensure safety of women. However, he starts dancing suddenly shocking everyone around and raising questions on the proffesional nature and protocols of the office in-charge.

The video which initially showed him with serious expressions suddenly changes the mood when he hppily joins the woman in dancing. After seeing the video, the Government Railway Police (GRP) filed a default report against SF Gupta, in a responsible act of ensuring punishment in case of non compliance. Railways has made it amply clear with strict instructions that none of the staff members will shoot videos, pose and post photos or get involve in any kind of media producing and attention grabbing act while on duty. As a result SF Gupta was summoned and questioned as he was charged with breach of conduct. He was later suspended.

Social media comes in support

While the official was suspended, netizens reacted on the viral video by supporting SF Gupta. The video was captioned as "Brother could not even stop his feelings and so got suspended". Some of them said that he was just having fun for sometime. One of them said that a 10 sec reel destroyed years of his service. Another said, "After all a policeman is also a human, if he enjoyed a little, danced a little, what wrong did he do?" While another complained that for just dancing for few moments the poor official got suspended.