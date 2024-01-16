Viral video: Mumbai couple’s romance on moving scooter under blanket sparks internet backlash

Outrage has erupted online after a video surfaced of a couple engaging in a bold public display of affection on a moving scooter in Mumbai.

In a recent incident that has stirred widespread public outcry, a couple's unabashed public display of affection (PDA) has reached unprecedented levels, garnering attention not only on the roads but also on public transportation. The duo, seemingly oblivious to the impact of their actions on those around them, was captured engaging in inappropriate behavior while riding a moving two-wheeler in Mumbai.

This daring duo was spotted at Bandra Reclamation, turning heads with their unconventional scooter ride. @MumbaiPolice we kindly request your attention to ensure everyone's safety on the roads. pic.twitter.com/mKrqCILXog — Bandra Buzz (@bandrabuzz) January 13, 2024

The incident unfolded at Bandra Reclamation, where a viral video showcased the couple hugging and kissing on a scooty, prompting calls for stringent police action against their audacious behavior. The footage, allegedly captured by a fellow commuter, depicted the couple in a conspicuous tight hug, with the woman seated on her partner's lap in a reversed position, both discreetly covered by a stole (shawl).

What added to the shock was the fact that the daring duo was riding a scooter without helmets on Mumbai's busy highway. Since the video's online circulation, it has gained viral attention, sparking outrage among social media users who are now demanding swift legal action against the couple.

Comments flooding the social media platforms express deep concern and frustration. One user took to tagging the Mumbai Police, urging decisive action against the couple for their unconventional and risky scooter ride. The majority of comments condemned the couple's behavior, with users emphasizing the need for strict legal repercussions.

"Strict legal action should be taken," wrote one user, while another commented, "This is not daring; it's stupidity at its best." A third user questioned, "What action has been taken against these lovebirds?" The sentiment among the public is clear, with many emphasizing the potential danger posed by such actions on the road.

"Police must take action on them. It is dangerous for all of us and everyone on the road. It should be condemned," added a fourth user, reflecting the growing demand for authorities to address the issue promptly and ensure the safety of all road users.