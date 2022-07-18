Viral video: Mumbai beach overflows with plastic, causes concern among netizens

Mahim beach overflows with plastic

People continue to toss trash into the ocean despite several public awareness campaigns, cautionary postings, and restrictions. On Twitter, a disturbing video shot on a Mumbai beach has gone viral, and it will leave you speechless.

Posted by Mumbaimatterz on Twitter, the video depicts a panoramic image of Mahim beach in Mumbai, which is covered with trash. The caption said, “Citizens throng Mahim beach to have a look at the return gift from the Arabian Sea.”

More than 68,000 people have seen the video thus far. In the comments area, several people voiced their displeasure with the situation. There was a lot of discussion on the need for more stringent regulations on plastic pollution. Those who flouted the regulations were hit with severe fines by others.

" Nature warns first, when it has no effect, it will react. Let's not wait for that reaction, because we may not be able to bear that," a user wrote in the comment section. Another wrote, “Oh God! It seems all will die but plastic will only survive on this planet earth. " Another wrote, "We should do our bit as our citizens to keep the beach clean!"

Sir, As u mentioned # Return gift its true . Citizens shall avoid throwing waste in drains & rivers which ends up un sea.BMC regularly cleaning daily throughout day all time.



Pls see attached herewith photo. pic.twitter.com/Z9BxJ5NwKO — WARD GN BMC (@mybmcWardGN) July 17, 2022

The profile also uploaded a follow-up post demonstrating how the authorities performed clean-up efforts to remove the garbage that had gathered on the beach.