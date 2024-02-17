Twitter
Akshay Kumar's biggest flop lost Rs 170 crore at box office, saw protests, court case; actor cried after it bombed

ISRO to launch its 'naughty boy' today, why is INSAT-3DS called so?

'Nitish Kumar begged for forgiveness before Lalu Prasad in 2022': Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar CM's 'betrayal'

Not Arjun Kapoor, but this star kid was first choice opposite Alia Bhatt in 2 States

Black panther sneaks into house, wanders around; scary video goes viral

Viral video: Mumbai baker makes pink biryani for Barbie-theme party, internet is not happy

Mumbai baker Heena Kausar Raad stirred controversy by introducing pink biryani at a Barbie-themed party, inspired by the global trend.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 06:44 AM IST

In a whimsical attempt to embrace the global Barbie-themed trend that captivated audiences last year, Mumbai-based baker Heena Kausar Raad has found herself at the center of controversy. Renowned for its vibrant pink hues, the Barbie theme has inspired enthusiasts worldwide to infuse pink into various facets of life, ranging from fashion to food. However, Heena took this trend to a new level by organizing a Barbie-themed party that featured a rather unconventional addition – pink biryani.

The celebration, a homage to all things Barbie, showcased an assortment of Barbie-themed delicacies. A highlight of the event was a container brimming with pink biryani, accompanied by pink raita and other dishes meticulously crafted to align with the pink aesthetic of the occasion. Heena proudly shared videos of the distinctive pink biryani and other Barbie-themed desserts on her official Instagram profile, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to the theme.

Despite the creativity and effort invested in curating a unique Barbie-themed experience, Heena's pink biryani faced significant online backlash. The videos swiftly went viral, capturing the attention of netizens worldwide. Criticism flooded in, with people expressing disapproval for altering the traditional biryani and lamenting the perceived destruction of the dish's authentic essence through the use of pink dye.

Reactions poured in on social media, with one user expressing, "This is not cool." Another user bluntly stated, "I'd prefer dying instead of eating this." A third critic remarked, "You literally killed biryani." A fourth bewildered commenter simply questioned, "But why?" 

