Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's would-be 'bahu' Radhika Merchant flaunts her dance moves at a wedding, watch

Radhika Merchant dances her heart out at her friend's wedding ceremony. Videos of Mukesh Ambani's would-be bahu goes viral.

The Ambani family continue to wow people with their enigma and style. Soon, there will be an addition to the family with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani tying the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's elder daughter, Radhika Merchant.

Radhika Merchant has already gained a lot of popularity for her style and charisma. Radhika recently went to a wedding ceremony of her friends. The videos of her dancing and having a good time went viral on social media.

Among other things, Radhika Merchant's lehenga caught the attention of netizens. It is the same lehenga that she wore to international movie stars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Jodhpur.

In the viral videos, Radhika Merchant is seen dancing with the gang and having a good time. Meanwhile, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are going to get married soon. They recently had a three-day-long, pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar.

Reports say that Radhika and Anant have known each other since school days. The two got engaged in December 2023 in the Shrinathji temple of Nathwada, Rajasthan. The couple's wedding is highly anticipated and the entire nation is waiting to see what the Ambanis have in store to celebrate the union of Anant and Radhika.

