Twitter
Headlines

Rupali Ganguly calls Rituraj Singh 'one of the legends of television', Varun Dhawan pays heartfelt tribute to late actor

Dwarka Expressway's 19-km stretch in Gurugram likely to open soon; check details

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's would-be 'bahu' Radhika Merchant flaunts her dance moves at a wedding, watch

Two IndiGo planes come dangerously close over Delhi airport after plane’s wrong turn; Here’s what happened next

Meet man who worked as civil servant for over 35 yrs, retired as IAS, now works in Rs 10043 crore company as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Rupali Ganguly calls Rituraj Singh 'one of the legends of television', Varun Dhawan pays heartfelt tribute to late actor

9 top female astronauts who travelled to space and created records

8 ways to add lentils in your diet

Kylian Mbappe: What will PSG star bring to Real Madrid?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Rupali Ganguly calls Rituraj Singh 'one of the legends of television', Varun Dhawan pays heartfelt tribute to late actor

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's would-be 'bahu' Radhika Merchant flaunts her dance moves at a wedding, watch

Radhika Merchant dances her heart out at her friend's wedding ceremony. Videos of Mukesh Ambani's would-be bahu goes viral.

article-main

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 07:10 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Ambani family continue to wow people with their enigma and style. Soon, there will be an addition to the family with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani tying the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's elder daughter, Radhika Merchant. 

Radhika Merchant has already gained a lot of popularity for her style and charisma. Radhika recently went to a wedding ceremony of her friends. The videos of her dancing and having a good time went viral on social media. 

Among other things, Radhika Merchant's lehenga caught the attention of netizens. It is the same lehenga that she wore to international movie stars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Jodhpur. 

 

 

In the viral videos, Radhika Merchant is seen dancing with the gang and having a good time. Meanwhile, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are going to get married soon. They recently had a three-day-long, pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. 

Reports say that Radhika and Anant have known each other since school days. The two got engaged in December 2023 in the Shrinathji temple of Nathwada, Rajasthan. The couple's wedding is highly anticipated and the entire nation is waiting to see what the Ambanis have in store to celebrate the union of Anant and Radhika. 

Read: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s wife Sudha was once attacked by a gold snatcher, this happened next

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who owns Rs 70 crore home, net worth is Rs 6500 crore, is not owner of a company, he works as...

After meeting with Union ministers, farmer leader says, we'll continue with 'Delhi Chalo' march on Feb 21 if…

Meet national award winning actress who became star after changing her name, romanced younger hero, worked with many...

Vikrant Massey opens up about reason behind quitting TV industry: ‘When misogynistic content…’

Don 3: Kiara Advani replaces Priyanka Chopra, joins Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's film, fans say 'chalegi nahi'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE