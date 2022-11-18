Search icon
Viral video: Mother hen fights intense battle with massive cobra to protect her chicks

A video of a hen risking everything to save her babies from a venomous snake exemplifies the strength of a mother's love perfectly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: It is often said that there is no greater warrior than a mother defending her child. The statement is absolutely true in both the human and animal worlds. A video of a hen risking everything to save her babies from a venomous snake exemplifies the strength of a mother's love perfectly. Shared on Twitter by user named @ViralPosts, the short segment shows a standoff between the two creatures and trust us it is a must watch.


In the viral video, the mama hen is seen attacking the cobra aggressively. She attacks the viper with her wings and beak. The poisonous viper appears to have taken over the bird near the end of the video. However, the bird triumphs a few seconds later and resumes her attack. Finally, the hen saves the chickens from the snake as it crawls away from the family.

Since it was shared a few days ago, the video has received over 300,000 views. Several internet users praised the hen's bravery, while others lauded a mother's love. Some wrote about how clever the bird was in using its peak and feathers to attack the snake.

“Mom is the best in The World.,” wrote a Twitter user. “Not Easy touch...care of mother,” commented another. “ This is how you protect your children from predators… and groomers” wrote a third. " Mother love is a stronger emotion than fear and it is truly something most magnificent and powerful" wrote a fourth.

