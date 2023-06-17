Viral video: Mother elephant's heartbreaking efforts to revive dead calf in Assam leaves internet in tears

screengrab

New Delhi: The profound grief experienced by a mother upon the loss of her child is a deeply universal and poignant emotion. It transcends the boundaries of species, touching the hearts of not only humans but also animals. In a heart-wrenching video that has gone viral on social media, we witness the raw and heartbreaking display of a mother elephant desperately trying to revive her lifeless baby. This emotional incident unfolded in Goeswar, Assam, and was shared with the world by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer.

This broke my heart. The calf has died but mother doesn’t give up. Carries the dead baby for two KMs and tries to revive it by placing in water. And the mother’s cries ranting the ai

The young elephant had tragically strayed from its herd and had passed away three days prior to the video being captured. Despite the grim reality, the mother elephant refused to accept the loss and continued to carry her precious calf. With unwavering determination, she painstakingly transported the deceased baby for a staggering distance of two kilometers, her maternal instincts compelling her to seek a miracle. In an act of sheer desperation, she gently placed her lifeless offspring in a nearby river stream, hoping that the water's touch might revive her precious baby. The video's raw and intense emotions are nothing short of heart-wrenching, leaving viewers in a state of profound sadness and empathy.

The accompanying caption of the video adds another layer of poignancy, underscoring the indomitable spirit of the mother elephant. It reads, “This broke my heart. The calf has died but the mother doesn’t give up. Carries the dead baby for two KMs and tries to revive it by placing in water. And the mother’s cries ranting in the air,” These words capture the essence of the video, highlighting the extraordinary resilience and unwavering love of a mother, even in the face of insurmountable loss.

As news of this heart-rending video spread, it left an indelible impact on social media users, particularly on Twitter, where the outpouring of emotions was palpable. Many expressed their deep sorrow and empathy, acknowledging the heartbreak they felt while watching the video. One user, overwhelmed by the emotions evoked, shared, "Heartbreaking... I unfortunately witnessed a similar event a few years ago." Such reactions further underline the universal nature of the mother's grief and the profound impact it has on all who witness it.