A video of the incident, that was captured on a CCTV camera, has gone viral on social media platforms. It shows the leopard attacking the sleeping dog and dragging her away by its neck.

It is often said that mothers are an epitome of care. And as it turns out, the saying stands true across species. A heart-melting incident has come to light where a mother dog was brutally attacked by a leopard but soon returned to feed her ten puppies. The incident took place in Mumbai's Aarey Colony area, which is situated close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

Leopard dragged dog by its neck

The dog somehow managed to break free and ran away. It was later seen returning to her puppies to feed them. The puppies were not nearby when the leopard attack occurred.

Local tribal residents have taken the puppies into their homes for care while their mother -- who has now been named Shakti (meaning: power) -- undergoes treatment for her injuries.



Shakti on path to recovery

Shakti has suffered severe injuries, including a torn neck and punctured oesophagus (food pipe). She initially tried to eat and drink but due to the perforation, everything she consumed leaked out, Taronish Balsara -- founder of the NGO World For All -- told The Times of India. Shakti received treatment for her injuries and infection around the wound at a private veterinary clinic in Andheri (West) area of Mumbai.

Doctors treating Shakti say she is on the path to recovery.