In the video, Anjali, dressed in a kurti and jeans, and her mother, adorned in a purple saree, perform the hook steps of the song with impeccable coordination.

A delightful Instagram reel featuring Anjali Mamgai and her mother dancing to Gladdest's trending track "Done With Your Ex" has captivated social media users, earning widespread acclaim for its charm and synchronization.

In the video, Anjali, dressed in a kurti and jeans, and her mother, adorned in a purple saree, perform the hook steps of the song with impeccable coordination. Their effortless moves and the casual setting have resonated with viewers, making the reel stand out among numerous dance challenges online.

India Today

Social media platforms have been abuzz with praise for the duo. One user commented, "Sprinkle some water on aunty’s shoes, those steps are on fire!" Another noted, "Aunty is giving major Neena Gupta vibes!" Many have declared this performance as the standout rendition of the trend, with remarks like, "This has to be the winner of the trend. No debate."

India Today

The song "Done With Your Ex" has become a viral anthem on Instagram, inspiring numerous dance videos. However, Anjali and her mother's rendition has set a new benchmark, blending grace, style, and a touch of familial warmth.

Also read: Viral video: Couple's shadow dance on AR Rahman’s popular Tamil song 'Poovukkul' wins hearts, netizens call it 'beautiful', watch