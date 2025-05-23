In the viral clip, the minors can be heard crying loudly in pain while sitting on a cot outside their home, as their mother beats them and throws them to the ground.

A distressing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar, where a woman was caught on camera hitting her children with slippers. This entire incident was recorded on a cell phone while the woman was violently assaulting the children.

In the viral clip, the minors can be heard crying loudly in pain while sitting on a cot outside their home, as their mother beats them and throws them to the ground. An elderly woman was also seen sitting on their bedside of the children, but she did not intervene and stop the barbaric mother from thrashing her children.

Upon noticing that she was being recorded, instead of stopping, the woman burst out in anger at the person who was recording the video. Reportedly, a man who was filming the disturbing incident is also a family member.

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle @SachinGuptaUP, sparked outrage on social media.

''Trigger Warning: Disturbing Video. Who is this cruel mother? First, she beats the children with slippers, then she lifts them from the cot and throws them on the ground, then abuses the person who made the video on mobile... The video is from Bulandshahar district in Uttar Pradesh,'' the caption read.

Though the reason behind this is not known, the police have taken the necessary steps after the video surfaced. ASP Rijul Kumar stated that an investigation into the case has been started on the basis of the viral video, and the police will take further legal action in the matter.

