A video is going viral on social media in which a mosquito sitting on a man's wrist is trying to bite him, but it is unable to do so. Netizens enjoys the video makes fun of the insect and calls him a 'fresher', says "it's a shame".

Active social media users are coming up with quirky ideas for viral posts. Recently, a user by the name @Aditeaaa_ posted a video showing a mosquito sitting on a man’s wrist. She captioned the video as “The entire mosquito community is embarrassed!” while put the text “First time, bro” in the video. The video is indeed interesting and has captivated many social media users who cant stop laughing.

Viral post of mosquito

What makes the video interesting is that, the user has zoomed in the camera and made a video of the mosquito struggling to bite the man on whose wrist it is sitting. The mosquito gets a hard time inserting its sting into the man’s skin to bite him but fails everytime. Despite many attempts, the mosquito is unable to pierce the skin because only if it succeeds in doing so can it suck blood.

The video clearly captures the mosquito and the way he is trying to pierce in through the skin its sting which is seen getting blunt on the edges and fails again. However, the mosquito does not give up in the 24 seconds video. However, what happened at the end is not known as the video ends at his attempts.

Netizens enjoy viral post

Whether the mosquito finally succeeds or not maybe unknown, but social media users have thoroughly enjoyed the little mosquito’s struggles and failure. The video is going viral with 10 thousand likes and over 100 comments. One user wrote, “This is what happens when we turn on All Out in the room. It will be unconscious in a little while.” Taking pity on the little insect another wrote, “Please have mercy on the insect, give him some blood.”

An individual jokingly remarked on his struggles and said, “Bro looks so tired and confused must be thinking - What type of skin is this that I’m not able to penetrate through?”

While some people called him a “fresher” for being unable to pierce through, others opined that it needs sharper needle. Another wrote, “Mosquito’s father: The betrayer who violates the dignity of his lineage and the country. Shame on you!