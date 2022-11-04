Search icon
Viral video: Monkey wanders into Delhi Metro station, clears security check

The video shows the animal slowly strolling around, paying no attention to onlookers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 08:37 AM IST

Viral video: Monkey wanders into Delhi Metro station, clears security check
Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: A video of a monkey roaming around in a Delhi Metro station has prompted hilarious reactions online after it went viral on social media. The video shows the animal slowly strolling around, paying no attention to onlookers.

The video begins with the monkey strolling leisurely towards the turnstiles located near the station's exit. The animal then runs through the gate and out the other side. The passengers' reactions to the monkey exploring the station make the video even funnier. The clip was filmed by a witness at the Nawada Metro Station on the Blue Line.Earlier, in June, a monkey snuck into a Metro train and travelled a short distance in Delhi.

 The video was shared two days ago on Twitter by journailst named @Neerajtindian30, and it has since received numerous reactions. "Token to lele [Take the token]," commented an user with laughing emoticons. "Such naughty, mischievous little tykes,hahaha loved it" posted another. "Monkey is so funny, Who else laughed on the laughter?" questioned a third. "Handsome little cunny animal stole my heart as well," expressed a fourth.

