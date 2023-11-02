Headlines

Viral video: Monkey plays with cobra like a toy, internet is shocked

In a viral video that has taken the internet by storm, an unlikely encounter between a monkey and a cobra unfolds high in the treetops.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 05:16 PM IST

In the animal kingdom, unusual alliances often leave us awestruck, challenging our perceptions of predator and prey. A recent viral video has captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing an extraordinary encounter between a monkey and a cobra high up in the treetops. The footage, which has amassed over 52,000 likes on Instagram, highlights the astonishing dynamics of nature at play.

Cobras are unequivocally some of the most formidable reptiles on the planet, notorious for their venomous bite and fearsome reputation. But what transpired in this video is nothing short of remarkable. A monkey, generally considered a primate species, was filmed using a snake, a cobra no less, as its plaything.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dev Shrestha (@d_shrestha10)

In the footage, the monkey, perched high in a tree, confidently grasps the snake's tail, swinging it about as though it were a child's toy. The cobra, surprisingly subdued, appears to tolerate the monkey's antics, creating an astonishing and potentially dangerous spectacle.

As the video's viewers tuned in, they experienced a whirlwind of emotions. Some were taken aback, with one commentator remarking, "This is so scary to watch." The tension in the battle was palpable, leaving many viewers on the edge of their seats. The stakes were high, and the monkey's daring approach seemed to defy logic.

Another viewer aptly described the interaction as an "epic battle," and indeed, it was a fitting description for the unprecedented showdown playing out above the forest floor. Nature, it seems, never ceases to amaze with its unexpected twists.

Not all sentiments were tinged with fear, however. Some expressed admiration for the monkey's courage and tenacity. One viewer lauded the primate, exclaiming, "Great fight back, monkey!" 

