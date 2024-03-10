Viral video: Monkey playfully interacts with king cobra, internet is shocked

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway tomorrow, Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory

Shaitaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan film records huge jump, collects Rs 18.75 crore

Farmers to start 'Rail Roko' protest amid Dilli Chalo protest, know which routes will be affected

This Sholay actor spent 2 years in jail, worked as tailor, Amitabh Bachchan gave him Rs 20 lakh but...

Child falls into borewell in Delhi's Keshopur, rescue operation underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shaitaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan film records huge jump, collects Rs 18.75 crore

Meet Umesh Keelu, whose father was a painter, lives in slum, became Army officer, his rank is...

Son surprises parents with 1st international trip, their priceless reaction is now a viral video, watch

9 foods to avoid at night

9 superfoods for smooth digestion 

8 mysteries of Bermuda's Devil's Triangle

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

Breaking News: After IPL 2024, Mohammed Shami Is Set To Miss T20 World Cup 2024 | Indian Cricket

Watch! Visuals Of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing In Canada Surfaces

India vs England Test Match Highlights: Here Are The Top 5 Takeaways From The Test Match Series 2024

Not Vijay Sethupathi, but this star kid is likely to play Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Meet actor who was ‘romantically close’ to Zeenat Aman while she was married to Sanjay Khan, did not marry her due to…

Meet Krystyna Pyszkova, Miss World 2024, model-turned-law student who teaches underprivileged kids

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Monkey playfully interacts with king cobra, internet is shocked

A recent video circulating on social media captures the attention of users worldwide as a monkey is seen engaging in playful antics with a king cobra.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The vast expanse of the internet is home to a plethora of entertaining and astonishing videos that never fail to amuse or amaze. A recent video making rounds on social media has captivated audiences, showcasing an unlikely duo: a monkey fearlessly engaging with a king cobra, typically considered one of the world's most fearsome reptiles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kAshiKyaTrA (@kashikyatra)

In a world where many harbor a deep-seated fear of snakes, this video challenges expectations as it reveals a monkey nonchalantly treating a cobra as if it were a mere plaything. Despite the cobra's venomous bite and formidable reputation, the monkey's playful antics create a spectacle that is both spectacular and potentially perilous.

The footage captures the primate species swinging the massive king cobra around with apparent ease, while the usually silent cobra surprisingly tolerates the unusual encounter. The video, shared on Instagram just last week, has already garnered over 28,000 likes and sparked a flurry of reactions from viewers.

Users flooded the comments section with mixed emotions. One user expressed a sense of bewilderment, stating, "That's really weird! Should I be rooting for the monkey? I don't like snakes! (sic)." Another user conveyed a more fearful response, saying, "This is so scary to watch." In contrast, a third user found the video entertaining, noting, "This is fun to watch."

The unexpected interaction between the monkey and the king cobra has sparked conversations and debates online, leaving viewers both shocked and intrigued by the unlikely pairing. As the video continues to circulate across social media platforms, it serves as a reminder that the natural world never fails to surprise us with its unexpected and captivating moments.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who has net worth of Rs 30710 crore, much richer than CEOs of Apple, Microsoft, he is..

MIW vs GGT WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants

Elon Musk-owned X introduces ‘Articles’ to post long-form written content, only available for...

Massive fire breaks out at MP secretariat building in Bhopal, CM Mohan Yadav says 'under control'

Meet man, an Indian, owns world's most expensive yacht worth Rs 1000 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement