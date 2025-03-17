The video, which surfaced on Instagram, captures the monkey perched on a balcony, tightly holding onto the phone.

A mischievous monkey in Vrindavan has taken the internet by storm after making a hilarious trade. The viral video shows the clever primate swapping an expensive Samsung S25 Ultra for a mango drink, leaving social media users amused.

The video, which surfaced on Instagram, captures the monkey perched on a balcony, tightly holding onto the phone. Meanwhile, three men below desperately try to retrieve it. In an attempt to negotiate, they throw multiple packs of Frooti toward the monkey. However, the smart animal ignores their efforts until one pack lands directly in its hands. Without hesitation, the monkey grabs the drink and tosses the phone back, sealing the funniest deal ever.

The clip has drawn a flood of reactions online, with users calling it “the quickest trade in human-animal history.” Many were impressed by the monkey’s wit, while others joked about its bargaining skills.

Vrindavan, known for its playful monkeys, has witnessed several such amusing incidents in the past. This latest video has only added to their reputation for surprising human-like behaviour.

