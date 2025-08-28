Viral video: Monkey grabs cash bag worth Rs 80,000, showers notes at UP office, WATCH

According to reports, the incident took place around 1 pm on Tuesday when Rohitash Chandra, a resident of Dondapur village, reached the tehsil office to register his land documents.

A bizarre incident has gone viral in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, when a monkey "rained money" at the Bidhuna tehsil premises. Unlike digitally edited videos, this one is real and has become a topic of discussion on social media.

Anuj Kumar had come with his father, Rohitash Chandra, to get the land registered. They had kept Rs 80,000 in cash in the moped's storage. While Rohitash was busy with paperwork with his lawyer, a monkey opened the vehicle's storage, snatched the cash and made it rain money.

While Rohitash was completing paperwork with lawyer Govind Dubey, a monkey opened the motorcycle's storage compartment, picked up the bag full of money and climbed a tree inside the premises. Moments later, the monkey took out notes and started throwing them around, leading to chaos.

As the notes rained down, people present at the tehsil rushed to pick them up. The entire incident was videotaped and is now going viral on social media.

By the time the frenzy ended, Rohitash was able to take out only Rs 52,000, while the remaining Rs 28,000 was reportedly snatched by bystanders who struggled to pick up the scattered cash.

Officials confirmed that the incident took place in the presence of several witnesses and has triggered discussions about security and animal nuisance in government offices.

