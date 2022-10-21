Viral video: Mongoose hunts king cobra, netizens react

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: A video of an intense battle between a mongoose and a cobra has surfaced on social media which has captured the Internet's attention. The clip is surely gonna intrigue you. The short segment was shared on Instagram by user named @animal.world_and_nature and has collected almost 2,000 likes so far.

Shot in an area that appears to be a jungle, the video begins with a king cobra and mongoose facing off each other. While both the can be seen attacking each other, the reptile appears to have infiltrated the mongoose's territory. Looking at the video, the mongoose appears to be attacking, whereas the king cobra appears to be defensive. The video shows the two striking each other repeatedly. At one moment the mongoose caught the cobra in its jaw and moments later the viper died due to the deadly attack of the mongoose.

The video has garnered several likes and numerous likes while users shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section of the post. "Never before have I looked at a cobra and thought it was slow!" said one user. Wow! "Mongoose is no laughing matter." "Mongoose making that cobra look so slow," wrote another. "Mongoose wins almost every time," a third user commented, "and why haven't we created a muscle car named a Mongoose?" "This doesn't usually go the way of the Cobra, Mongoose are immune to the venom," a fourth user commented.