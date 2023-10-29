Headlines

Viral video: 'Money-stealing' snake stuns internet as it slithers into house with a wad of cash

A viral video of a massive snake, dubbed the "money thief," carrying a bundle of money into a house in Zimbabwe has stunned the internet.

Oct 29, 2023

In a bizarre and captivating turn of events, a viral video featuring a snake purportedly pilfering a bundle of banknotes into a house has taken social media by storm. This extraordinary footage has left viewers across the globe stunned, provoking a mixture of amazement and skepticism.

The serpent featured in the video is notably large and imposing, lending an air of danger to the entire scenario. This enigmatic clip has caused quite a stir on the internet, sparking intense speculation about the authenticity and origins of the video.

Originally shared by the Instagram user @lindaikejiblogofficial, the video has received widespread attention since its release on October 27. With over 16,000 likes and counting, it has attracted a substantial audience, and the number of comments, shares, and views continues to climb.

In the caption accompanying the video, @lindaikejiblogofficial claims that this peculiar incident took place in Zimbabwe. Furthermore, the caption suggests that the house into which the python slithers is adorned with a cloth known as "Jira reretso." This cloth holds significance in African traditional religions, often associated with hunters and ancestral worship, believed to possess mystical properties that safeguard and empower its owner.

As with most viral phenomena, opinions on the video's authenticity vary widely. While many have shared lighthearted and humorous comments, a significant number of viewers have raised questions regarding the legitimacy of the video, alleging that it might be a cleverly orchestrated hoax.

Here are some of the comments and reactions from the intrigued online audience:

One viewer couldn't resist a touch of humor, commenting, "Look at the snake stealing our money."

Another observer quipped, "Finally, we've caught the snake in the act."

A third user humorously stated, "Snakes don't give money; they swallow it."

A fourth individual entertained the idea that foul play might be involved, saying, "That person must have tried to steal the money and sent the snake as a diversion."

Additionally, a fifth person expressed skepticism, suggesting, "This video could be a forgery; perhaps the bundle of notes was affixed to the snake."

