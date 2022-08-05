Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral Video: Moment when Bihar DM Richie Pandey sang ‘Sambhaalo mujhko’ and IAS Tina Dabi danced

IAS Tina Dabi and Dr Pradeep Gawande were earlier based in Jaipur, where they got married in April this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 03:44 PM IST

Viral Video: Moment when Bihar DM Richie Pandey sang ‘Sambhaalo mujhko’ and IAS Tina Dabi danced
Screen Grab

Tina Dabi, a renowned IAS officer, appears in an old video that has appeared on the Internet. The video is claimed to have been taken during the Mussoorie IAS Training Centre's farewell celebration. Richie Pandey, the Bihar DM, appears in the video alongside Tina Dabi.

Also, READ: In yet another weird food trend, watermelon topping on pizza leaves foodies flabbergasted; video viral

Singing "Sambhalo mujhko o mere yaaron," Tina Dabi can be seen dancing on stage as Bihar DM  Pandey performs. The video has more than 12,000 views, 80 retweets and 671 likes.

As Pandey told ABP News, the video is from the farewell ceremony of the IAS Training Center in Mussoorie. Tina has been appointed as the district manager of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

It was on May 11, 2022 when Richie Pandey, an IAS officer, was appointed District Magistrate in Jehanabad, Bihar  and is known for his integrity and honesty.

His wife, Tavishi Bahl Pandey, is an IFS officer and works at Patna's passport office as a passport officer.

A song by Tina Dabi appears at the end of the video. Tina Dabi's divorce from IAS officer Amair Athar Khan has made her a household name since then. Tina remarried IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in April this year, while Khan got engaged to a doctor in Srinagar in the same month.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pratibha Kanoi, Mommy’s Kitchen founder, opens new cafe in Mumbai
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.