Viral Video: Moment when Bihar DM Richie Pandey sang ‘Sambhaalo mujhko’ and IAS Tina Dabi danced

Screen Grab

Tina Dabi, a renowned IAS officer, appears in an old video that has appeared on the Internet. The video is claimed to have been taken during the Mussoorie IAS Training Centre's farewell celebration. Richie Pandey, the Bihar DM, appears in the video alongside Tina Dabi.

Also, READ: In yet another weird food trend, watermelon topping on pizza leaves foodies flabbergasted; video viral

Singing "Sambhalo mujhko o mere yaaron," Tina Dabi can be seen dancing on stage as Bihar DM Pandey performs. The video has more than 12,000 views, 80 retweets and 671 likes.

As Pandey told ABP News, the video is from the farewell ceremony of the IAS Training Center in Mussoorie. Tina has been appointed as the district manager of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

It was on May 11, 2022 when Richie Pandey, an IAS officer, was appointed District Magistrate in Jehanabad, Bihar and is known for his integrity and honesty.

His wife, Tavishi Bahl Pandey, is an IFS officer and works at Patna's passport office as a passport officer.

A song by Tina Dabi appears at the end of the video. Tina Dabi's divorce from IAS officer Amair Athar Khan has made her a household name since then. Tina remarried IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in April this year, while Khan got engaged to a doctor in Srinagar in the same month.