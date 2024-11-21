Along with the tea, he received complimentary snacks, including sandwiches, aloo patty, and bottled water.

A hot cup of roadside ‘masala chai’ often beats the taste of any luxury offering, but that doesn't stop tea lovers from indulging in new experiences. Recently, a video of a man fulfilling his dream of having tea at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai went viral, capturing the attention and admiration of netizens.

The video, shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Cringe Comments Memes,’ shows the man giving a short tour of the hotel before ordering a cup of tea. Along with the tea, he received complimentary snacks, including sandwiches, aloo patty, and bottled water. The bill for this experience? A hefty Rs 2,124. However, the highlight of the video was the man’s casual and honest rating of the tea—5 out of 10.

Despite the steep price tag, his down-to-earth approach and candid review resonated with viewers. Many admired his enthusiasm for trying something new and achieving what some called a "dream moment."

The post, captioned “Taj Hotel tea price 2124,” quickly gained traction, amassing over 355,000 likes. The comments section was buzzing with reactions. One user wrote, “Bro casually roasted the overpriced chai. Chad!” Another commented, “That’s cute, hope you fulfil all your desires.” Others found the price fair, given the luxurious setting, with one user noting, “So basically he had tea, vada pav, sandwiches, and bottled water for 2100… quite reasonable for a 5-star hotel.”

Some users reflected on the difference between luxury teas and the robust roadside chai many Indians are accustomed to. One comment read, “Haha, true, it tastes 5/10 because we’re used to kadak chai made with high temperatures and strong tea leaves.”