Viral video: Microsoft employee wins hearts with soulful sitar rendition of ‘Garaj Garaj’, watch

VIRAL
In the clip, Priyadarshi plays his own version of Garaj Garaj on the sitar, his fingers gliding effortlessly across the strings.
A video of a Microsoft employee has gone viral for all the right reasons after he renditioned the much-loved track Garaj Garaj from the Bollywood web series Bandish Bandits in his own style.
The viral video was posted on Instagram by Siddh Priyadarshi himself, with the caption: "What happens when Radhe picks up the sitar and also grooves to a low note with Mahi? Here's my answer, my take on Garaj Garaj from Bandish Bandits, originally composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and scored by the brilliant Purbayan Chatterjee. It is drenched in Raag Megh Malhar and grooves to Ektaal. So Mahi or Radhe, how do you sound?"
In the clip, Priyadarshi plays his own version of Garaj Garaj on the sitar, his fingers gliding effortlessly across the strings. The result is a melodious composition that stays true to his classical roots while also boasting his unique style.
Garaj Garaj is a popular track from the web series Bandish Bandits, composed by the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and sung by sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee.
Social media users couldn't stop praising Priyadarshi in the comments section. One user wrote, "Yaar, you're amazing!! You blew me away!! As good as the original one."
One user said, "Wow... this makes me feel like I'm in heaven for a few minutes," while another said, "Fell in love with this melody from the first second itself."
Also read: 'Dropping kala teeka': Dad returns home after a week-long trip, kids give him sweetest surprise; watch