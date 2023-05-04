Viral video: Men walk around in Delhi Metro wearing skirts, netizens say 'normalise this', watch

Photo via Instagram

Every day we see people challenging traditional gender norms, especially men, who are embracing their feminine side, particularly by wearing clothes that were once known to be exclusive to women. Now, a video of two men is going viral on social media, showing them wearing skirts in the Delhi metro, smashing gender stereotypes and promoting inclusivity.

Sameer Khan posted the video on Instagram which showed him and his friend wearing T-shirts, denim skirts, and sneakers, walking in the Delhi metro.

The caption of the video reads, 'Clout chasers,' with a text overlay indicating that they had worn skirts on the Delhi Metro.

The video has garnered positive reactions from people on social media with many people praising the fashion sense and confidence of the men. Some people have also reacted negatively to the video, sparking a conversation about breaking stereotypes revolving around gendered clothing.

Speaking about positive reactions, one user wrote, "Its Comfortable, stylish & super versatile. Dont, see why Everyone shouldn't wear it," while another commented, ''And boys say that they don't have much clothes except shirts and pants, we can normalize these outfits.''

There were also a few who did not support the video or the concept and wrote, "'Because of people like you, the masculine trait has ended in boys.''

In defence, a user then said, "Lungi is okay but skirts are not? I don't understand they literally serve the same purpose.''

For the unversed, in April, a man wearing a skirt was seen doing a catwalk inside a local train in Mumbai.