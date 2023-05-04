Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Men walk around in Delhi Metro wearing skirts, netizens say 'normalise this', watch

The video has garnered positive reactions from people on social media with many people praising the fashion sense and confidence of the men. Some people have also reacted negatively to the video, sparking a conversation about breaking stereotypes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 07:31 AM IST

Viral video: Men walk around in Delhi Metro wearing skirts, netizens say 'normalise this', watch
Photo via Instagram

Every day we see people challenging traditional gender norms, especially men, who are embracing their feminine side, particularly by wearing clothes that were once known to be exclusive to women. Now, a video of two men is going viral on social media, showing them wearing skirts in the Delhi metro, smashing gender stereotypes and promoting inclusivity.

Sameer Khan posted the video on Instagram which showed him and his friend wearing T-shirts, denim skirts, and sneakers, walking in the Delhi metro. 

READ | Netizens flood Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's latest viral selfie with Gautam Gambhir-Naveen-ul-Haq comments

The caption of the video reads, 'Clout chasers,' with a text overlay indicating that they had worn skirts on the Delhi Metro.

Watch the video here 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@sameerthatsit)

The video has garnered positive reactions from people on social media with many people praising the fashion sense and confidence of the men. Some people have also reacted negatively to the video, sparking a conversation about breaking stereotypes revolving around gendered clothing.

Speaking about positive reactions, one user wrote, "Its Comfortable, stylish & super versatile. Dont, see why Everyone shouldn't wear it," while another commented, ''And boys say that they don't have much clothes except shirts and pants, we can normalize these outfits.''

READ | Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta, Isha Ambani try to not fall while climbing stairs during Met Gala, video goes viral

There were also a few who did not support the video or the concept and wrote, "'Because of people like you, the masculine trait has ended in boys.''

In defence, a user then said, "Lungi is okay but skirts are not? I don't understand they literally serve the same purpose.''

For the unversed, in April, a man wearing a skirt was seen doing a catwalk inside a local train in Mumbai.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
From Shiju AR to Reneesha Rahiman: Know all about confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone will soon be made in India by Tata Group, deal underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.