Viral video: Men try to click picture with tiger, then this happens

screengrab

New Delhi: Millions of individuals are sharing videos and photographs on Instagram, YouTube, and other social media sites these days. Some of the videos and photographs put out by social media users quickly go viral, making the person popular in a short period of time. This is one of the primary reasons why individuals are now devoting significant time to creating videos and sharing them on social media platforms. We all are also aware that social media has enabled adventurous explorers to share their thrilling experiences with the online community. These performances were well-liked and awed the audience. One such incident, which could be classified as a dangerous act, was recently shared on social media and drew the expected amount of attention.

Now a video that has gone viral on social media shows a two men trying to take a picture with a tiger. However, the clip did not end on a very pleasant note. While no one was hurt, the men had to take a step back after the wild cat reacted aggressively. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named @HasnaZarooriHai. It has close to 83,500 views.

In the viral clip, two men are seen trying to take a picture with a tiger. While they were at it, the predator roared and showed a sign of displeasure. This leaves the anonymous men terrified and they take a step back. It is still not clear where the clip is from.

The clip triggered an array of reactions. Mostly, netizens mocked the man for trying to be close to the wild cat. See reactions here:

"Tiger was like “what’s with these two guys”," posted an user with laugh emojis. "Not done bro," commented another. "OMG," expressed a third. "Be cautious," remarked a fourth.