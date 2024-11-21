In the clip, the men are seen struggling to regain control before they crash, leaving them vulnerable on what appears to be a busy highway.

A video showing three men attempting a dangerous bike stunt on a highway has gone viral, drawing both attention and criticism from social media users. The incident, which unfolded on an open road, quickly gained traction after being shared on social media. In the footage, the men, who were triple riding on a single bike, try to swing their bike wildly in an attempt to show off their stunt skills. However, things go wrong as they lose balance, causing them to fall and crash onto the road.

The exact date and location of the incident remain unclear, but the video, uploaded by the handle VishalMalvi_, has garnered over 596,000 views since it was shared four days ago. In the clip, the men are seen struggling to regain control before they crash, leaving them vulnerable on what appears to be a busy highway.

While the stunt was clearly intended to impress, it has sparked an overwhelming amount of criticism online. Many viewers have pointed out the recklessness of the stunt, which not only put the riders’ lives at risk but also could have endangered other road users. Comments flooded in, with many expressing frustration over the incident. One user stated, “Inke driving license hi jabt karlene chahiye” (Their driving licenses should be revoked), while another remarked, “Acha laga dekhke” (It felt good to watch them fall).

Some users focused on the poor execution of the stunt, with one commenting, “Nakal karna bhi nahi aata isko” (They can’t even copy properly), and another adding, “Acha hua gir gaye” (It’s good that they fell). A few questioned the competency of the riders, saying, “Inhe license kon deta h” (Who gives them a license?), while another pointed out, “Sudharte b nahi” (They don’t improve).

The video has ignited calls for action, with some suggesting that the men’s driving licenses should be suspended, and they should face penalties. One user proposed heavy fines and community service for the riders, particularly for managing traffic during busy summer months.