A video has gone viral showing a man standing on a horseback while the horse moving at a constant speed in a stadium. While thousands of spectators watch the performer effortlessly keep riding on the horseback without falling.

A video has gone viral showing a man standing on a horseback while the horse moving at a constant speed in a stadium. While thousands of spectators watch the performer effortlessly keep riding on the horseback without falling. The man was performing the traditional horseback stunts which are unique to Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in China.

Viral video of stuntmen in China

The video was shared by social media user, best chinese videos. The short video clip showcases two horses running at a constant speed while suddenly a man jumped onto it in an impressive feat as he did not fall in the process. The man who was wearing a long red robe and black pants continued to stand steadily on the horseback in a stunt which thrilled the audience.

The video further showed a man attempting to jump on the horseback but fails many times. He keeps attempting to get a hold of the horse and finally is able to stand after several attempts. The two stunt performers then take the stunt show at another level by jump roping on them, while the horses keep running without any seeming pain or injury.

Mongolian Nadaam festival

The entire performance is awe-worthy and impresses the audience and netizens alike. The performance may be a part of the Naadam Festival, which is a centuries-old celebration showcasing Mongolian culture and athletic prowess and a part of traditional festivals in China. The festival is running since 12th century, which showcases thrilling equestrian performances, including horse racing, archery, and wrestling, which are considered the “Three Games of Men”.

Though the viral video of men on horsebacks did not show any wrestling or other skills but the performance truly touched the audience. However, where the video gained attention on social media for its skillfull performance, many criticised it for abusing the animals as it showed whips being used on horses.