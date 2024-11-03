The video, shared on Instagram by the handle Unreal Crew, features one of the men hanging onto a bar in the train, supported by his two friends.

In a recent viral video, three men aboard a Mumbai local train grabbed social media’s attention with an unexpected mid-air twist and twerk. Unlike the usual influencer antics that often leave viewers unimpressed or annoyed, this unique performance brought laughter and amusement to many.

The video, shared on Instagram by the handle Unreal Crew, features one of the men hanging onto a bar in the train, supported by his two friends. In an impressive display of balance, he performs a mid-air twist followed by an unexpected twerk, all while gripping the moving train’s pole. The clip quickly went viral, amassing over 681,000 likes and thousands of comments from entertained viewers.

Netizens took to the comments section with mixed reactions, ranging from humorous observations to light-hearted jokes. “The twerk at the end was the cherry on top,” commented one user. Another joked, “Bro got 69 missed calls from Nora’s father.” Others were equally amused, with one viewer saying, “Humans are so amazing and annoying at the same time.”

While the exact date of the video remains unknown, it has certainly sparked conversations across social media. Most viewers commended the man’s unexpected dance moves, while others expressed surprise at the mid-air twist. A few viewers playfully advised the trio to pay more attention to their safety, with one person remarking, “Any phone in his pocket becomes a Fold.”