Viral video: Men rescue 'frozen' deer, internet applauds them

Screengrab

New Delhi: Several things touch our hearts among the diverse content we see today. And if it is an act of kindness by someone, it must feel good to see someone helping another person. . And if it is an act of kindness by someone, then surely it feels good to watch a person helping innocent animals. Now a video of two hikers rescuing a poor whose mouth, eyes & ears were completely frozen due to the severe winter storm has surfaced on the internet. Many have praised the men and appreciated their efforts. The clip has made many people joyful, and chances are it will make you happy as well.

The viral video opens with two hikers spotting a deer whose face was completely frozen over. It is assumed that the deer was digging for food under the snow with its head when its face became encased in ice. When the hikers tried to approach the deer, it fled in fear and panic. However, after some time, the two men captured the troubled animal and removed the cold from its face. The relieved animal was afterward seen fleeing. The heartwarming gesture by men will surely melt your heart.

The video is shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, "Two hikers helping a deer with its mouth,eyes & ears completely frozen over due to the extreme cold weather"

The post, shared on December 29, has garnered thousands of views and numerous reactions. The internet is all praise for the men as they lauded their kind gesture. One person wrote, "What a sweet gesture. To know this is still how humans can be is truly what gives me hope," A second person said, "Thanks to these people for caring" "Faith in humanity restored," said a third person.