Viral video: Men force horse to smoke weed during Uttarakhand trek; Police reacts

New Delhi: Uttarakhand, known for its breathtaking mountains, has recently become the center of attention due to a shocking case of animal cruelty. A video that has emerged online captures a disturbing incident where two individuals forcefully subject a horse to inhale what appears to be marijuana. The incident reportedly took place during a journey to the revered Kedarnath temple. The video, widely shared on Twitter, has sparked public outrage and prompted authorities to launch an investigation into the matter.

The graphic video, which quickly went viral on various social media platforms, has raised serious concerns about the safety of pilgrims who rely on these animals for transportation. It has also shed light on the larger issue of animal cruelty in such regions. The mistreatment of animals in these areas has been a growing concern among tourists, with multiple videos exposing different aspects of the problem. This particular video serves as a distressing example, illustrating the exacerbation of the issue.

In the viral footage, two men can be seen forcibly administering marijuana to the horse. They use their hands to restrain the animal's mouth and nostrils while introducing the substance into its nasal passage. The horse, clearly unwilling, struggles to breathe as it inhales the drug and exhales smoke. It is important to note that the video contains disturbing content, and viewer discretion is advised.

Upon the video gaining widespread attention, the Uttarakhand Police took immediate action and addressed the issue. They acknowledged the viral video and expressed their commitment to identifying the individuals involved, stating, "We have taken cognizance of the viral video wherein a horse is forcefully given smoke. We are making efforts to identify the men in the video." The police department further appealed to the public, urging them to report any similar incidents through the police emergency number or at the nearest police station. They assured swift action to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. Alongside the authorities, many social media users have come forward to condemn the animal abuse, demanding appropriate punishment for those responsible.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the ethical treatment of animals in Uttarakhand and other pilgrimage sites. The protection of these animals and ensuring their well-being during these religious journeys has become a pressing concern. There is a growing need for stricter regulations and increased awareness to address the issue of animal cruelty effectively.