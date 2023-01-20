Search icon
Viral video: Men epic dance to Devdas 'Maar Dala' at sangeet ceremony impress internet

Three men danced to the popular song Maar Daala at their friend's sangeet ceremony, which you should not skip.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

Viral video: Men epic dance to Devdas 'Maar Dala' at sangeet ceremony impress internet
screengrab

New Delhi: Dance is a crucial and essential component of Indian weddings, and it is viewed as a way to celebrate and express joy and happiness on this special occasion. There are countless opportunities to dance at traditional Indian weddings, such as during the sangeet, a pre-wedding ceremony in which family and friends gather to sing and dance in celebration of the upcoming nuptials. While we're on the particular topic, here's a video that's making the rounds on the internet. In the video, three men danced to the popular song Maar Daala at their friend's sangeet ceremony, which you should not skip.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @monassingh

The video opens with the men entering the stage with their heads adorned with green dupattas, an ode to the song's repeated mention of the same colour. They soon begin to perform, and their dance astounds the guest.


Mona Singh, an Instagram user, shared the video on her page. “It took 0.5 seconds to convince these guys to perform to this very feminine song and that’s what I love about them,” she wrote on the photo-sharing platform while sharing the video.


After being shared online, the video received over a million views. In the comments section, Instagram users praised the men's enthusiasm and zeal.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:
“Lol I love how they’re all in character ,” posted an Instagram user. “Would have been an absolute delight to watch in real !! Kudos to the sporty men,” expressed another. “It's like the first day of yoga class ,” shared a third

