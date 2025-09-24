Viral video: Massive sinkhole on Bangkok road swallows vehicles, electricity poles, WATCH

Is Virat Kohli done with ODIs? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar sounds alarm amid silence, 2027 World Cup hopes fade
Navratri 2025: 8 must-watch Bollywood movies with strong female leads this festive season, from Raazi to Mardaani
Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan, says 'mujhe yeh attitude...'
Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream run continues, surpasses Unmukt Chand’s record in IND U19 vs AUS U19 clash
Zubeen Garg's ashes to be distributed to organisations, individuals via online portal
BIG RELIEF for AR Rahman, Delhi HC supports composer in Ponniyin Selvan 2 song copyright dispute, grants him...
Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: Indian billionaires race to win green goldmine in Kutch
Will Donald Trump exempt THESE roles from $100K H1-B visa fee order?
'I wouldn't call Bandar a dark film': Nikhil Dwivedi on producing Bobby Deol-starrer, Anurag Kashyap's directorial
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson set to be dropped vs Bangladesh? India coach flags major concern
VIRAL
The crater eventually spread across the entire road, and the footage showed a white truck balancing on its edge.
A massive 50-metre-deep sinkhole appeared near a hospital in Bangkok, swallowing cars and electricity poles on Wednesday. The incident, which took place in the Thai capital's Samsen Road area, may be caused by the construction of a new railway station. The authorities have sealed off the area.
The video of the scene, which took place around 7 am, went viral on social media, showing traffic coming to a halt as the sinkhole opened up in front of the Vajira Hospital.
As the sinkhole formed, water gushed out of the damaged water pipes that were ripped apart as a result of the impact, while live electricity cables hung.
The crater eventually spread across the entire road, and the footage showed a white truck balancing on its edge.
September 24, 2025
Patients from the nearby hospital and residents were evacuated as a safety measure.
According to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the sinkhole did not cause any injuries or casualties. However, three vehicles were damaged, he confirmed in a social media post.
The Governor has announced that outpatient services at the Vajira Hospital will remain closed until tomorrow, while inpatient and emergency services will continue as usual. He added that the road collapse was caused by the railway station construction.
The sinkhole was a result of heavy rain due to Super Typhoon Ragasa approaching the Mekong Delta.
The Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunderstorms over Bangkok between Tuesday and Thursday.
Also read: World Bollywood Day 2025: 24 Indian films, from Pushpa 2 to Homebound in Oscars 2026 race