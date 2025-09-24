Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeViral

VIRAL

Viral video: Massive sinkhole on Bangkok road swallows vehicles, electricity poles, WATCH

The crater eventually spread across the entire road, and the footage showed a white truck balancing on its edge.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 04:44 PM IST

Viral video: Massive sinkhole on Bangkok road swallows vehicles, electricity poles, WATCH
A massive 50-metre-deep sinkhole appeared near a hospital in Bangkok, swallowing cars and electricity poles on Wednesday. The incident, which took place in the Thai capital's Samsen Road area, may be caused by the construction of a new railway station. The authorities have sealed off the area.

The video of the scene, which took place around 7 am, went viral on social media, showing traffic coming to a halt as the sinkhole opened up in front of the Vajira Hospital.

As the sinkhole formed, water gushed out of the damaged water pipes that were ripped apart as a result of the impact, while live electricity cables hung.

The crater eventually spread across the entire road, and the footage showed a white truck balancing on its edge.

Watch the video here: 

 

 

Patients from the nearby hospital and residents were evacuated as a safety measure.

According to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the sinkhole did not cause any injuries or casualties. However, three vehicles were damaged, he confirmed in a social media post.

The Governor has announced that outpatient services at the Vajira Hospital will remain closed until tomorrow, while inpatient and emergency services will continue as usual. He added that the road collapse was caused by the railway station construction.

The sinkhole was a result of heavy rain due to Super Typhoon Ragasa approaching the Mekong Delta.

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunderstorms over Bangkok between Tuesday and Thursday.

Also read: World Bollywood Day 2025: 24 Indian films, from Pushpa 2 to Homebound in Oscars 2026 race

 

Also read: World Bollywood Day 2025: 24 Indian films, from Pushpa 2 to Homebound in Oscars 2026 race
