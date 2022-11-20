Search icon
Viral video: Massive Sambar deer visits roadside stall in Kerala, Anand Mahindra reacts

The video involves a Sambar deer roaming around near a roadside stall in Kerala.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

Viral video: Massive Sambar deer visits roadside stall in Kerala, Anand Mahindra reacts
Screengrab

New Delhi: If you are familiar with Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, you may have a good idea of the type of content he shares on his Twitter handle. Among all the feel-good videos, this one has clearly hit a chord with netizens and has gone viral. The video involves a Sambar deer roaming around near a roadside stall in Kerala. It was first shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service Officer Samrat Gowda, sparking a discussion about the human-animal conflict. Anand Mahindra also shared the video on the microblogging site, which has over 1 lakh views.

In the viral video, a large Sambar deer is seen attempting to enter a local eatery in Kerala. The wild animal observes its surroundings while an elderly man offers it food. "Just saw this in my #signalwonderbox. Wild Sambar deer, which seems to be a discriminating foodie. Comes in from the forest for a daily shopping & sampling tour. Peaceful coexistence but I hope it won’t make him a lazy natural forager?" Mahindra captioned the clip.

Mahindra shared the clip on November, 18.  Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 161k views and the numbers are only increasing. Furthermore, the video has also gathered nearly 7,100 likes. The share has also prompted netizens to post plethora of reactions  in the comments section.

“Sir, what would you do if the same deer comes to you or rather in your vehicle without any notice,” wrote a Twitter user. “He is searching actually WADA SAAMBAR,,, famous dish of south indians ,” posted another. “Hahaha this is sweet” expressed a third. “If deer loves a man he is a good man, if man loves a deer he is a good man,” shared a fourth.

 

