Viral video: Massive 'python' dines with women in viral video, here's the truth

A woman at a restaurant dining with a python on the table can be seen in a viral social media video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Several restaurants are themed and aim to provide an experience unlike any other. Would you ever consider having a meal with a python on your table? Sounds dangerous, doesn't it? A woman at a restaurant dining with a python on the table can be seen in a viral social media video. But there's a catch. If you look closely, you can see the snake on the table using computer animation or filters from various social media apps.

The women are seen having dinner with the massive reptile in the video. They don't appear to be bothered by the snake or its enormous size. The people sitting behind or around them appear unaffected by the presence of the animal so close to them. The python appears to be resting its head on the food plate at one point in the video. The python's mouth gets very close to the woman sitting on the right side as it moves. When you examine the snake closely, you will notice that it appears due to a filter from the phone.

Ilhan Atalay posted the video to Instagram with the caption, "Eating dinner with python snake give it to him too so he doesn't starve."

This video was shared on the social media platform on December 08. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 74,000 times and has had several comments.

Take a look at the reactions below:
One person in the Instagram comments said, "Computer animation not a real snake look closer it's floating folks pay attention." Another person said, "I will say nope.Its not for me! I'll do take out!" "Thought real at first," said a third. A fourth person added, "I am shocked at first glance but realized later it is animated." Many others have reacted using heart and smiley emojis.

