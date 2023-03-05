Search icon
Massive alligator bends metal fence like a paper, spine-chilling viral video

The ease with which the reptile bent a metal fence astounded people. Many netizens said they would faint if they saw something like this.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

New Delhi: We are not required to go into detail about how frightening alligators are. And, since most of us lack Steve Irwin's bravery, confronting an alligator can end up causing anyone to freeze. Today, we have a clip that demonstrates how terrifying these massive reptiles can be. This viral video which was shared on Twitter by  Rex Chapman features an alligator bending a metal fence in order to pass through it.  Scary, right?

The footage shows a massive alligator in Florida attempting to cross a fence to the other side. However, as it wriggles to the other side, the massive beast bends and broadens the fence. Rex Chapman re-shared the video on his Twitter account. "Well, that's terrifying...," he added. Matt Devitt, Wink News' Chief Meteorologist, originally posted the video. “Check out this big guy bend the bars and plow right through it this week in Placida. He eventually got through, according to the @WINKNews viewer who shot the video. Only in #Florida!,” Matt captioned the clip. 

The video has received over 800,000 views and numerous reactions. The ease with which the reptile bent a metal fence astounded people. Many netizens said they would faint if they saw something like this.

