Viral

Pune Police books bride for flouting norms, WATCH viral video

The video of the woman wearing bridal attire and sitting on the bonnet of a moving car was widely shared on WhatsApp and social media.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2021, 03:32 PM IST

Memorable entry at wedding, is every bride’s dream. But a Pune-based bride took this idea a little too far. On Tuesday, in order to make a grand entry, a 23-year-old bride rode to her wedding ceremony, on the bonnet of a moving SUV and soon landed in trouble. Pune Police came into action and booked the woman along with her relatives for violating the Motor Vehicle Act, as soon as the video of the stunt went viral. Also, the Covid rules were violated as no one, including the bride, was seen wearing a mask. Ironically, the bride’s entry became memorable.

According to a police station official, the vehicle was on its way to Saswad, the wedding venue and the video was shot as it travelled along the Dive Ghat on the Pune-Saswad Road. The video of the woman wearing bridal attire and sitting on the bonnet of a moving car was widely shared on WhatsApp and social media. The person who was filming her, was on bike.

 “The woman was sitting on the bonnet of the moving vehicle while a man on a motorcycle shot the video. We have charged the woman, the videographer, and other people in the vehicle, including the driver, under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra Covid Regulation Act among others. None of them was wearing masks either,” the official stated.

According to Indian Express, “the legal provisions invoked in the offence were bailable, those charged were not placed under arrest," officials said.

