VIRAL

Viral Video: Masked thieves steal Labubu dolls from California store worth Rs...

some masked thieves broke into a store in California, Los Angeles, and stole Labubu dolls worth USD 7,000 (Rs 26.23 lakhs). The authorities in Los Angeles County are investigating the matter. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 07:24 PM IST

Some masked men stole Labubu dolls from a store in California.

As the popularity of Labubu dolls is rising, incidents of their burglary have also come into the spotlight. Recently, some masked thieves broke into a store in California, Los Angeles, and stole Labubu dolls worth USD 7,000 (Rs 26.23 lakhs). The authorities in Los Angeles County are investigating the matter. The burglary took place early Wednesday morning in La Puente city in California. The toothy and wicked dolls have become one more precious item worth stealing. The video of the burglary has gone viral on social media. 

The Guardian said in its report that it was a “pre-planned” theft that a group of thieves executed. What was even more unfortunate was that the stock of the stolen Labubus were from a new stock that had recently came in the store.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department said that the burglers arrived in a Toyota Tacoma, which was also stolen, and forcefully entered the store. Though the car was later recovered, but the burglars are not to be found. The authority has not given details regarding how many suspects carried the attack or any other details about them or the burglary.

What did the shop owners say?

One of the co-owners of toy retailer One Stop Sales, Joanna Avendano, told local news media that a big number of Labubu dolls were stolen, estimating the loss at “maybe like around USD 30,000 or more of inventory”. “We worked so hard to get to this point, and for them to just come in and, like nothing, take it all away, it’s really bad,” she said.

According to Joanna Avendano, the burglars came only for Labubus as they did not touch any other item in the shop. She also alleged that the heist was planned. Giving more details, she said that a truck was reportedly parked outside the store suspiciously at night, which she suspected belonged to the burglars who were monitoring the store’s social media account.

The victim store released CCTV surveillance footage which shows many individuals wearing hoodies, and their face covered breaking into the store soon after 2 am local time. The thieves went in quickly and scoured the shelves in a haphazard manner and took the Labubu dolls. 

