Viral video: Mango momos? Delhi street vendor's bizarre dish sparks outrage online

A Delhi street vendor's bizarre creation, mango momos, has gone viral, sparking outrage among foodies.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

Viral video: Mango momos? Delhi street vendor's bizarre dish sparks outrage online
A Delhi street food vendor has taken the internet by storm, not for the usual savory snacks, but for an unusual dish that has left foodies bewildered. In a video posted by a popular food blogger on the Instagram page "Made For Foodie," the vendor proudly declares, "Yeh momos ka raja hai" (This is the king of momos), as he prepares his latest creation: mango momos.

The vendor explained to the blogger that his inspiration for this unconventional dish came from a man who went viral for making mango omelettes. Determined to push the boundaries of street food, he decided to combine the tangy sweetness of mangoes with the beloved street food staple, momos.

In the video, the vendor is seen whipping up a sauce made from an eclectic mix of ingredients: vegetables, mangoes, cheese, cream, and an array of spices, including red chili powder. To top it all off, he adds a bottle of processed mango drink to the concoction. Once the sauce is ready, fried momos are tossed into the mix, creating what can only be described as a culinary experiment gone wrong. The dish is finished with a drizzle of cream and served for Rs 200 per plate.

While the vendor insists that the dish has a "great taste," social media users are far from convinced. One user wrote, "This is a crime against momos. Please stop!" Another said, "I thought mangoes were safe... but now even they aren’t."

Someone else commented, "This is what happens when you mix good things in the wrong way," while another added, "I will never look at momos the same way again." One person remarked, "Mangoes deserve better," and another simply stated, "Someone needs to call the food police."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
