Viral video: Man without any fear kisses 12-foot-long king cobra's head, internet calls it ‘terrifying’

New Delhi: It is safe to state that the vast majority of individuals are afraid of snakes. While some people adore them and even keep them as pets, others prefer to stay a safe distance from them.

If you dislike snakes, we dare you to view this video, which has gone viral on the internet. The video shows a man kissing a king cobra and the footage may send chills down your spine.

Nick the Wrangler posted the now-viral video on Instagram. In his bio, he defines himself as an animal and reptile addict. Nick can be seen cautiously clutching a 12-foot-long king cobra in the video. He then laid a kiss on the reptile's head and posed for a few seconds with it.

"Would you kiss a 12 Foot KING COBRA?!" reads the video caption.

So far, the video has received over 4 million views. People on social media had a lot to say about the video. While some liked it, others were worried about Nick.

Reaction from social media users:

"Bro's out here doing Indiana Jones movie scenes!!! Nick, you had an absolutely EPIC encounter, the way you handled it so nicely at the same time as the snap back... You were really flowing, mate. I hope you had a wonderful Zen moment," said one Instagram user. "I don't know you personally, but I'm concerned about you." I appreciate everything you do. "Be safe," said another. "How come?!?!?!?!?" "What is the point of putting your life in danger like that?" enquired a third. "I'm not fond of snakes." I get nervous when I see them, but I also feel that life is about addressing and overcoming your fears. I would definitely try a cup of this adrenaline around the right people," wrote a fourth.