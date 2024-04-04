Viral video: Man vomits live worm following complaints of nausea, details here

A viral post by "Pharmacist Emeka" recounts a disturbing incident where a man vomited up a live worm after years without deworming treatment.

A shocking incident shared by a user known as "Pharmacist Emeka" has taken the internet by storm, recounting the unsettling experience of a man who vomited up a live worm. The post, shared on a popular social media platform, has garnered over 5 million views and sparked widespread discussion online.

Yesterday,a patient walked into the pharmacy with complaints of abdominal pain and an urge to vomit The pharmacist asked him when last he dewormed himself and said it’s been years . He was prescribed vermox to use . He took the medication last night and woke up this morning… pic.twitter.com/Ovkt2hjbqU — Pharmacist Emeka (@StarBede) April 2, 2024

According to the pharmacist's account, a patient visited his pharmacy complaining of abdominal pain and nausea. Upon inquiry, the man revealed that he had not undergone deworming treatment for several years. Following the pharmacist's recommendation, the patient took deworming medication, leading to an unexpected turn of events.

"He took the medication last night and woke up this morning with a strong urge to vomit. He went to the restroom to throw up and behold he vomited the live worm," Pharmacist Emeka detailed in the post, accompanied by a video of the worm and an image of the prescribed medication.

Cautioning viewers, the pharmacist emphasized that the video might be distressing for some.

The viral video depicts a live worm, measuring at least a couple of inches in length, squirming in a washbasin. It has captivated audiences, accumulating millions of views on the platform. Meanwhile, the comments section of the post overflowed with eerie accounts of similar experiences shared by other users.

Reactions ranged from shock to disbelief, with one user expressing, "If I vomit a live worm, I will faint 50 times." Another chimed in, stating, "I'd rather have this inside me than vomit it out through my mouth."

Several users recalled childhood memories or encounters with similar incidents, further heightening the unsettling nature of the discussion. "Reminds me of a childhood friend that coughed out a live worm while we were playing as kids," shared one user.