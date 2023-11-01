Headlines

Viral video: Man turns Metro into cozy bedroom with DIY cloth swing for nap, watch

Meet farmer's son who quit social media, prepared for UPSC from village, bagged AIR...

Viral video: Man turns Metro into cozy bedroom with DIY cloth swing for nap, watch

'Super proud of you': Antonela Roccuzzo pens heartfelt message to celebrate Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win

Meet 'India's wine king' who quit his job in US to build Rs 3,949 crore company, he is from...

Viral video: Man turns Metro into cozy bedroom with DIY cloth swing for nap, watch

A viral video originating from New York City has caught the internet's attention as a subway passenger takes an unconventional nap on a makeshift swing inside a moving train.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

In an age where people are willing to go to great lengths for social media content, a recent viral video on Instagram has captured the attention of viewers worldwide. The video, which has raised eyebrows and prompted laughter, showcases a unique and unconventional subway adventure in a moving metro car.

While social media platforms are often flooded with individuals showcasing their talents or indulging in bizarre stunts, this video takes things to a new level. The video in question, clearly not originating in India, is labeled "NYC Things," strongly suggesting its connection to New York City.

What makes this video stand out is the sight of a passenger securely fastened to a cloth swing, taking a nap inside the moving subway car. Onlookers are seen reacting in various ways, with some bursting into laughter at the sight of this unorthodox subway adventure, while others couldn't resist capturing the moment on their own devices.

The video in question has been making waves on Instagram, shared on the account "newyork__only." It has garnered substantial attention, with numerous views and shares in just five days since its posting. Users have taken to the platform to engage with the content and express their thoughts through a range of comments.

Here are a few noteworthy reactions from viewers:

One individual commented, "This generation seems to be constantly craving attention."

Another user chimed in, "Some people will do just about anything for likes and views."

Yet another wrote, "This is hilariously epic."

