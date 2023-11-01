Viral video: Man turns Metro into cozy bedroom with DIY cloth swing for nap, watch

A viral video originating from New York City has caught the internet's attention as a subway passenger takes an unconventional nap on a makeshift swing inside a moving train.

What makes this video stand out is the sight of a passenger securely fastened to a cloth swing, taking a nap inside the moving subway car. Onlookers are seen reacting in various ways, with some bursting into laughter at the sight of this unorthodox subway adventure, while others couldn't resist capturing the moment on their own devices.

The video in question has been making waves on Instagram, shared on the account "newyork__only." It has garnered substantial attention, with numerous views and shares in just five days since its posting. Users have taken to the platform to engage with the content and express their thoughts through a range of comments.

Here are a few noteworthy reactions from viewers:

One individual commented, "This generation seems to be constantly craving attention."

Another user chimed in, "Some people will do just about anything for likes and views."

Yet another wrote, "This is hilariously epic."