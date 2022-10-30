Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Man tries to perform dangerous stunt, beard catches fire

Now a video of a man attempting to showcase a fire stunt that goes horribly wrong has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

Viral video: Man tries to perform dangerous stunt, beard catches fire
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The internet is littered with videos of people pulling off some daring stunts. We bet you've never seen anything like this before. Now a video of a man attempting to showcase a fire stunt that goes horribly wrong has gone viral. The shocking clip is shared on Instagram by a user named @ravipatidar603 and it has garnered 12 million views till now. 

Warning: Viewer discretion advised

The now-viral footage shows a man standing on a higher platform with a fire-filled stick. He then takes a sip of petrol and blows it towards the fire with extreme force. In an unexpected turn of events, his beard catches fire as soon as he throws the stick to the ground. Onlookers rushed to assist the man and extinguish the fire by slapping him across the face several times.. However, it's unclear where the video was shot.

READ: Optical Illusion: Find the hidden parrot in 7 seconds

The video has evoked mixed reactions from netizens. Some have criticized the boy for his actions while others have shown concern over the boy’s sheer stupidity. “This is so stupid He will never forget this. I hope he's fine” said one user. “I’m so disappointed…I salute at his daring spirit.. but brother be extra careful for the next time..God bless you” pointed out a second user.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey attend Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Diwali bash
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Switzerland claims record for world’s longest passenger train
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.