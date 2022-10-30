Viral video: Man tries to perform dangerous stunt, beard catches fire

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The internet is littered with videos of people pulling off some daring stunts. We bet you've never seen anything like this before. Now a video of a man attempting to showcase a fire stunt that goes horribly wrong has gone viral. The shocking clip is shared on Instagram by a user named @ravipatidar603 and it has garnered 12 million views till now.

Warning: Viewer discretion advised

The now-viral footage shows a man standing on a higher platform with a fire-filled stick. He then takes a sip of petrol and blows it towards the fire with extreme force. In an unexpected turn of events, his beard catches fire as soon as he throws the stick to the ground. Onlookers rushed to assist the man and extinguish the fire by slapping him across the face several times.. However, it's unclear where the video was shot.

The video has evoked mixed reactions from netizens. Some have criticized the boy for his actions while others have shown concern over the boy’s sheer stupidity. “This is so stupid He will never forget this. I hope he's fine” said one user. “I’m so disappointed…I salute at his daring spirit.. but brother be extra careful for the next time..God bless you” pointed out a second user.