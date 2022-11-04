Search icon
Viral video: Man tries to lift his wife while dancing but fails miserably

So, a hilarious video is going viral on social media where a man is trying to lift his wife while dancing but failed miserably.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

Viral video: Man tries to lift his wife while dancing but fails miserably
Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Isn't it great to watch videos of a wedding where clips range from dance performances, wedding outfits, bride’s entry, and romantic or funny moments ? Well, its a happy sight and it cannot be denied. You must be thinking about why we are talking about this all of a sudden. So, a hilarious video is going viral on social media where a man is trying to lift his wife while dancing but failed miserably. The clip is shared on Twitter by user named @JaikyYadav and it has amassed 290k views till now.

The video begins with a couple dancing on stage to popular Bollywood hit songs. As the video progresses, the man dancing with his wife attempts to lift her, but she eventually falls to the ground due to a misbalance. We are sure that you will watch the clip on loop and it will surely gonna leave you in splits.

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 290k times and also has more than 8k likes. It was hilarious, isn't it? Netizens agreed and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis. One person in the comments wrote, "This is so hilarious." Another person said, "hahaha uncle ji mauj kardi. " A third person said, "This is so funny." Many others have reacted using laughing emojis.

