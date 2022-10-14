Search icon
Viral video: Man tries to kick flying bird, here's what happened next

The short segment shows a man attempting to kick a bird. The attempt, however, fails, and the man slips .

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Many people are firm believers in fate, while others reject the concept of destiny or karma. During these times, the internet shows some incredible videos that are sure to restore one's faith in fate. This video, which was shared on Twitter, is an excellent example of what we're referring to. Watch the clip first: 

Shared on Twitter by user named Instant Karma,  the short segment shows a man attempting to kick a bird. The attempt, however, fails, and the man slips and is hit on the head by dust din. Hilarious, Right?

Needless to mention, the video has gone viral and garnered over 514k views and tons of reactions. While some expressed that the clip was a perfect example of karma, others pointed out how correct the punishment was for the man. “Jaisi karni vaisi bharni, thats why dont harm others” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Wonderful as this man deserved that treatment.. it was seriously justified.. i am so happy"

