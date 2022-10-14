Search icon
Viral video: Man tries to hit cow, gets kicked

In the 04-second video, a man kicks a cow who was simply strolling.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: The majority of you have probably heard the old saying "as you sow, so shall you reap." That was aptly demonstrated in this viral video. The clip shows a man kicking a cow from behind. However, what happened next satisfied the Internet and you should not miss this clip which has gone viral on social media. Take a look here: 

In the 04-second video, a man kicks a cow who was simply strolling. Moments later, , instant karma happened.  The cow was quick to assess the situation and shoves him away with a slight kick. Its kick was quite powerful as the man fell after being hit.  "Lesson learned" reads the video caption.

After being shared online, the video garnered over 438k views. Netizens were relieved after the cow's revenge and took to the comments section to share their reactions. “Good work by cow. That's how you should react to those who harms you.Justice should prevail,” wrote a Twitter user. “Totally inhuman act, never appreaciate.. good job cow” wrote another. “Karma hits back,” proclaimed a third. “Perfect and absolute perfect revenge,” posted a fourth.

 

